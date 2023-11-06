SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – VOYAGE, the ultimate Journey tribute band, is performing at MGM Springfield’s ARIA Ballroom in March 2024.

According to a news release from MGM Springfield, VOYAGE has been hailed as the number-one Journey tribute band in the world since 2005 and has more sold-out shows than any other Journey tribute.

The lead singer of VOYAGE, Hugo Valenti, is said to be identical to Steve Perry, both visually and vocally. He is an international recording artist and songwriter with a musical career of more than three decades. The band also has a world-class musicianship of Robby Hoffman, Greg Smith, Lance Millard, and Dana Spellman.

Fans have agreed that VOYAGE delivers the closest experience to the original Steve Perry-fronted lineup.

The band’s show will feature all the hits, such as “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Separate Ways,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Lights,” “Oh Sherry,” “Stone In Love,” “Send Her My Love,” “Lovin’ Touchin’ Squeezin’,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Only The Young,” and more.

Tickets for VOYAGE at MGM Springfield go on sale Friday, November 10 for their show on Friday, March 22 at 8:00 p.m. Rewards members can purchase tickets before the public with exclusive presale access Thursday.