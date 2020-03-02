Breaking News
Jack Welch, the GE chief who became a superstar, has died
Watch Live
NYC Mayor, Gov. to discuss coronavirus update

‘Judge Judy’ 25th season will be the last

Entertainment

'Judge Judy' says upcoming season will be the last.

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen Degeneres on Monday.

She said the 25th season on ‘Judge Judy’ on CBS will be the final one.

According to JudgeJudy.com in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.

That year she pocketed $147 million and was the highest-paid TV host, according to Forbes.

If you’re a big fan, don’t worry, Sheindlin said she isn’t retiring.

She teased, but didn’t give many details, about a new show in the works called ‘Judy Justice’.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories