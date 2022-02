Beginning Monday: Judge Judy and Jeopardy! preempted during Winter Olympics

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting on Monday, Judge Judy and Jeopardy! will be preempted every Monday through Friday during the Winter Olympics.

Beginning Monday, February 7, 22News will air Olympic coverage from 2 to 5 p.m. Since this will preempt Judge Judy, 22News will air Judge Judy starting at 1 p.m.

The Olympic Zone will air at 7:30 p.m. on 22News. Jeopardy! will air at 1:30 p.m. each day during that time period on 22News.

Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games (2-5PM)