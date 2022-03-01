COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC has announced Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will host its new music competition, “American Song Contest.”

NBC’s new series is based on “Eurovision Song Contest,” which is one of the longest-running television shows in history with a whopping 65 seasons.

According to the network, the all-live show will run for eight weeks, premiering Monday, March 21 and concluding with the “Grand Final,” scheduled for May 9, 2022.

After Snoop Dogg’s appearance as a Mega Mentor on Season 20 of “The Voice” and recent Super Bowl halftime performance, he talked about his next turn on NBC.

“I am honored to host ‘American Song Contest’ alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” said the multi-platinum artist.

Clarkson, who rocketed to fame after winning the first season of ‘American Idol’ 20 years ago and has spent multiple seasons as a coach on “The Voice” said the show’s premise excites her.

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America,” said the award-winning singer-songwriter. “I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

“American Song Contest” will feature new original songs from solo artists, duos or bands who will represent all 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. A total of 56 acts will compete. NBC notes the performances will celebrate “the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.”

The competition will begin with five episodes of Qualifying Rounds, followed by two episodes of Semi Finals and one ultimate Grand Final, where a single state or territory will win America’s vote for the Best Original Song.

Watch the premiere of “American Song Contest” Monday, March 21 on NBC4.