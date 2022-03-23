SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kem and Babyface will perform in concert at the MassMutual Center in April.

“The Full Circle” Tour with Kem and Babyface stops at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. The tour is making 26 stops nationwide with comedian Sherri Shepherd hosting in each city.

R&B musicians is launching their tour on March 30th at Virginia State University Center. Kem’s single “Stuck On You” is currently on the Top 5 chart. The next single “Right On Time” is a collaboration with Kem, Babyface, and Rick Ross.