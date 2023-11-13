FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced that Kenny Chesney has added a second show to Foxborough as part of his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour!

According to a news release sent to 22News, to meet the demand for tickets, Kenny Chesney has added a second night to Gillette Stadium. Chesney will be joined by the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker on August 23rd and 24th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17th.

For a full list of tour dates visit kennychesney.com/tour.

The country star’s latest song was released last Friday titled ‘Take Her Home’. He has recorded more than 20 albums that included more than 40 Top 10 singles

Also performing next year at Gillette Stadium are Zach Bryan and Metallica.