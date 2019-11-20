Kids get first look at five new floats for Macy’s 93rd Thanksgiving Day Parade

(WWLP) – Lucky school kids in New Jersey got a chance to see the five new floats that will debut in Macy’s upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Macy’s revealed the new floats to local school kids at their Moonachie, NJ studio for a Studio Day event that gave children a chance to see the math, science, and engineering that goes into the parade. Children got to tour the studio and learn how the floats are made.

This year’s five new floats are the following:

Blue’s Clues & You! by Nickelodeon

The Brick-changer by The Lego Group

Home Sweet Home by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Rexy in the City by COACH

Toy House of Marvelous Milestones by New York Life.

The parade will start at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 28.