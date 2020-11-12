‘Law & Order SVU’: Preview of season 22 premiere

(NBC) — “Law & Order SVU” returns tonight for a new season, its 22nd season! And this season will be unlike any other before.

Some of the headlines of 2020 will be reflected in storylines, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

You will see masks on the characters, but Ice-T reminds folks it’s not a documentary.

“Sometimes, we’ll walk in with the masks, but in order to do the scene, we’ll take off the mask,” Ice-T explains. “I’m sure people are going to say ‘Why’d they take the mask off if they’re going to talk?’ Change the channel! You know what I’m saying? If that’s what you’re coming to do. But we’re just trying to represent the situation, y’know? And then, we take the mask off and we talk. I did a scene today where I kept it on. But, if you’re going to watch the show and nitpick, how safe we are, it might drive you crazy.”

“Law & Order SVU” premieres tonight in its new time slot of 9 p.m.

Tonight only, it’ll be followed by a special Paley Center tribute to the “Law & Order” universe, highlighting many of the stars whose roles in the franchise proved pivotal in shaping their careers.

People like Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson of “This Is Us,” among others.

Watch “Law & Order SVU” tonight on 22News at 9 p.m.