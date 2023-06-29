WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive will be returning to the United States for the first time in 20 years to perform at The Big E this year.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive will perform on Friday, September 22 at The Big E Arena. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on TheBigE.com and include admission to the state fair.

The band is known for several hits, including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” “Takin’ Care of Business,” “Let It Ride,” “Roll on Down the Highway,” “Hey You,” “Four Wheel Drive,” “Looking Out For #1,” and others.

Member Randy Bachman is the writer of several hits as well, such as “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “Undun,” “No Time” and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature.”

The Big E fair which will be held this year from September 15 to October 1. Also announced this year to perform are John Fogerty, Parker McCollum, Chris Young, DJ Zedd, Quinn XCII, Third Eye Blind and several other free concerts on the Court of Honor.