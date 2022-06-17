UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The summer is just starting to heat up and the Levitt AMP Utica Music Series starts on Monday, June 20th. As always, there will be plenty of music and food for you and your family, so bring some blankets and lawn chairs and be ready to enjoy the concerts.
The 2022 Monday night events will be held from 6:00 to 9:00 from June 20th through August 29th (No concert on the 4th of July) at Kopernik Park located at 317 Genesee Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.
Activities will include concerts, art, and a food truck. Featured musical guests include artists from New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, Iowa, Virginia, Rhode Island, Canada, New York State, and as well as opening local and regional acts and youth intermission acts whose diverse lineup of high-caliber talent spans genres like pop, soul, country, R&B, hip hop, and more.
The 2022 LEVITT AMP Utica Line-up
June 20
The New Respects
Genre: Pop/Soul/Rock|
From: Nashville
Opener: Ladies of Soul and their Gentlemen
June 27
Roberta Lea
Genre: Country
From: Virginia
Opener: J. Schnitt
July 11
B2wins
Genre: Instrumental
From: Iowa
Opener: Filled to the Brim
July 18
Argonaut & Wasp
Genre: Indie/Alternative
From: Brooklyn
Opener: The Rollin’ Rust
July 25
Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
Genre: Zydeco
From: New Orleans
Opener: Sound Barrier
August 1
Bassel & the Supernaturals
Genre: Soul/R&B
From: Chicago
Opener: The Lower Tolpa
August 8
The Big Takeover Band
Genre: Pop/Reggae
From: Hudson Valley, NY
Opener: Uncle Charlie and the Meatballs
August 15
Miranda Writes
Genre: Hip Hop
From: New York City
Two Openers: Nazzy and Leeky XIV
August 22
Ariel Posen
Genre: Rock/Electric Americana
From: Winnipeg, Canada
Opener: Cait Devin
August 29
Eh Shawnee
Genre: Latin/Salsa
From: Providence, Rhode Island
Opener: Zz Trio