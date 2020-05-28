LIST: The Big E to host free concerts this September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced free concerts that will take place at the fair on a first-come-first-serve basis this September!

According to a news release sent to 22News, the concerts will be from September 18 through October 4 in front of the iconic Coliseum and are free with the admission ticket to The Big E.

Take a look when the following performers will be coming:

Jessie McCartney, American singer: September 18 at 8:00 p.m. Foghat, Rock band: September 20 at 8 p.m. The Donna Summer Experience: September 21 and 22 at 3:00 p.m. The Yardbirds, Rock Legends: September 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m. Exile, rock band: September 23 and 24 at 3:00 p.m. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Contemporary swing revival band: September 23 at 8:00 p.m. Ripe, a Boston-based band: September 24 at 8:00 p.m. The Bar-Kays, American soul R&B and funk group: September 25 – 27 at 3:00 p.m. Hoobastank, Modern rock: September 25 at 8:00 p.m. Ying-Yang Twins, Hip-hop duo: September 26 at 8:00 p.m. The Outlaws, Southern rock : Septmber 28 and 29 at 8:00 p.m. Big Brother and the Holding Company, psychedelic band: September 30 – October 1 at 3:00 p.m. Lisa Lisa, Latin Hip Hop/Freestyle/Pop: September 30 at 8:00 p.m. Don McLean, American singer/songwriter: October 1 at 8:00 p.m. Pablo Cruise, Rock band: October 2-4 at 3:00 p.m. Carly Pearce, Country: October 2 at 8:00 p.m.

Latin Hip Hop/Freestyle/Pop diva Lisa Lisa will perform Sept. 30, 2020 at 8pm on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Rock band Hoobastank will perform Sept. 25, 2020 at 8pm on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Country singer Carly Pearce will perform Oct. 2, 2020 at 8pm on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Psychedelic band Big Brother & The Holding Company will perform Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, 2020 at 3pm on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage. (Courtesy: The Big E)

American singer, songwriter and actor Jess McCartney will perform Sept. 18, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Rock band Exile will perform Sept. 23-24, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 3pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

The Donna Summer Experience tribute show will take place Sept. 21-22, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 3pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Contemporary swing revival band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform Sept. 23, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Pablo Cruise will perform Oct. 2 – Oct. 4, 2020 at 3pm on The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Hip-hop duo the Ying-Yang Twins will perform Sept. 26, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Boston-based band Ripe will perform Sept. 24, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Southern Rock legends The Outlaws will perform Sept. 28-29, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

American soul R&B and funk group The Bar-Kays: Soul 2 Soul Revue will perform Sept. 25-27, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 3pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

American singer-songwriter Don McLean will perform Oct. 1, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Foghat will play the Court of Honor stage at The Big E on September 20, 2020. (Courtesy: The Big E)

Rock legends The Yardbirds will perform Sept. 21-22, 2020 at The Big E’s Court of Honor Stage at 8pm. (Courtesy: The Big E)