LIST: The Big E to host free concerts this September

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E has announced free concerts that will take place at the fair on a first-come-first-serve basis this September!
According to a news release sent to 22News, the concerts will be from September 18 through October 4 in front of the iconic Coliseum and are free with the admission ticket to The Big E.
Take a look when the following performers will be coming:
- Jessie McCartney, American singer: September 18 at 8:00 p.m.
- Foghat, Rock band: September 20 at 8 p.m.
- The Donna Summer Experience: September 21 and 22 at 3:00 p.m.
- The Yardbirds, Rock Legends: September 21 and 22 at 8:00 p.m.
- Exile, rock band: September 23 and 24 at 3:00 p.m.
- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Contemporary swing revival band: September 23 at 8:00 p.m.
- Ripe, a Boston-based band: September 24 at 8:00 p.m.
- The Bar-Kays, American soul R&B and funk group: September 25 – 27 at 3:00 p.m.
- Hoobastank, Modern rock: September 25 at 8:00 p.m.
- Ying-Yang Twins, Hip-hop duo: September 26 at 8:00 p.m.
- The Outlaws, Southern rock : Septmber 28 and 29 at 8:00 p.m.
- Big Brother and the Holding Company, psychedelic band: September 30 – October 1 at 3:00 p.m.
- Lisa Lisa, Latin Hip Hop/Freestyle/Pop: September 30 at 8:00 p.m.
- Don McLean, American singer/songwriter: October 1 at 8:00 p.m.
- Pablo Cruise, Rock band: October 2-4 at 3:00 p.m.
- Carly Pearce, Country: October 2 at 8:00 p.m.