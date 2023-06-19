(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with when and where the 4th of July firework celebrations will take place in western Massachusetts this year.
Saturday, June 24
- Chicopee – Szot Park
- Easthampton – Park Hill Orchard
- Florence – Parking lot (300 North Main Street)
- Monson – Quarry Hill School
- Ware – 77 Church Street
Sunday, June 25
Friday, June 30
To add a fireworks event to our list, email reportit@wwlp.com.
Saturday, July 1
- Amherst – Behind McGuirk Stadium
- Greenfield – Poet’s Seat Tower
- South Deerfield – Open field at Tree House Brewing
- South Hadley – Field behind Michael E Smith Middle School
Sunday, July 2
- Greenfield – 89 Wisdom Way
Monday, July 3
- East Longmeadow – Athletic field behind the high school
Tuesday, July 4
- North Adams – 400 Curran Highway
- Pittsfield – Pittsfield Crematory
- Springfield – Memorial Bridge
Professional Fireworks in Massachusetts 2023 >>