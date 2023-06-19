(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with when and where the 4th of July firework celebrations will take place in western Massachusetts this year.

Saturday, June 24

Chicopee – Szot Park

Easthampton – Park Hill Orchard

Florence – Parking lot (300 North Main Street)

Monson – Quarry Hill School

Ware – 77 Church Street

Sunday, June 25

Friday, June 30

To add a fireworks event to our list, email reportit@wwlp.com.

Saturday, July 1

Amherst – Behind McGuirk Stadium

Greenfield – Poet’s Seat Tower

South Deerfield – Open field at Tree House Brewing

South Hadley – Field behind Michael E Smith Middle School

Sunday, July 2

Greenfield – 89 Wisdom Way

Monday, July 3

East Longmeadow – Athletic field behind the high school

Tuesday, July 4

North Adams – 400 Curran Highway

Pittsfield – Pittsfield Crematory

Springfield – Memorial Bridge

