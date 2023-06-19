(WWLP) – 22News is working for you with when and where the 4th of July firework celebrations will take place in western Massachusetts this year.

Saturday, June 24

  • Chicopee – Szot Park
  • Easthampton – Park Hill Orchard
  • Florence – Parking lot (300 North Main Street)
  • Monson – Quarry Hill School
  • Ware – 77 Church Street

Sunday, June 25

Friday, June 30

To add a fireworks event to our list, email reportit@wwlp.com.

Saturday, July 1

  • Amherst – Behind McGuirk Stadium
  • Greenfield – Poet’s Seat Tower
  • South Deerfield – Open field at Tree House Brewing
  • South Hadley – Field behind Michael E Smith Middle School

Sunday, July 2

  • Greenfield – 89 Wisdom Way

Monday, July 3

  • East Longmeadow – Athletic field behind the high school

Tuesday, July 4

  • North Adams – 400 Curran Highway
  • Pittsfield – Pittsfield Crematory
  • Springfield – Memorial Bridge

