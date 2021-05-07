Local cinemas reopening this weekend after closing for a year due to pandemic

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest industry to re-open in Massachusetts, movie theaters, and just in time for the weekend!

Agawam Cinemas is one of those movie theaters opening this weekend, after over a year of being shut down. The owner told 22News t’s like opening for the first time all over again.

Western Massachusetts can finally get its hands on movie theater popcorn. Movie theaters could technically re-open back in July, but Hollywood wasn’t in action yet.

Now, the movie industry is getting back on track, and so is the rest of the state.

“We are excited, especially old people like me we are excited we get to see our friends, family, it’s something new and exciting,” said J. Willard Cofield of Springfield.

Agawam Cinemas is rolling out the red carpet this weekend welcoming customers back.

The theater will be operating on a weekends-only schedule for the foreseeable future, but the owner says that doesn’t matter, it’s all about keeping the doors open.

“So many theaters closed big ones, small ones, all different sized theaters so the fact that we made it through that pandemic we’re on top,” said Kimberly Wheeler, owner of Agawam Cinemas. “We are going to keep chugging along.”

Their flick of choice this weekend: Wrath of Man

Regal Cinemas at MGM Springfield is also opening for the first time this weekend. You can purchase tickets both in-person and online ahead of time.