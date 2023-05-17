Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – With just days away from Taylor Swift’s three-night performances at Gillette Stadium, many may still be trying to find tickets to watch the show live. However, the Massachusetts Attorney General is warning residents of schemes trying to sell fake tickets.

Attorney General Joy Campbell issued an advisory Wednesday and provided advice to residents in order to avoid fraud, price gouging and ticket schemes:

Buy tickets through the performer or venue. Using an official link of a venue guarantees it is a legitimate ticket.

Vet your source. You can view any consumer complaints of third-party vendors on BBB.org .

Use payment methods that have protection. If you do buy a fraudulent ticket, some credit card companies offer reimbursement for fraud.

With Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” Tour being so popular, you should be extra careful of schemes trying to take advantage of consumers. If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

“The Eras” tour is Swift’s first since 2018. Her three-hour setlist includes more than 40 songs from her 10 albums, including two surprise songs that are different for every show.