FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Thursday that Luke Combs is coming to Foxborough as part of his World Tour 2023!

According to a news release sent to 22News, tickets go on sale September 16th at ticketmaster.com. Combs will be joined with Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb during the World Tour that includes 3 continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts.

Gillette Stadium will host Luke Combs on Saturday, July 22, 2023. For a full list of tour dates visit lukecombs.com.

Combs’ latest album, “Growin’ Up” was released in June and is his third studio album. Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, “Doin’ This,” reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

Also performing this year at Gillette Stadium is Bring Me The Horizon, Dropkick Murphys, Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert, and Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen.