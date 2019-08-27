Mason Ramsey to perform at The Big E

FILE – In this June 6, 2018, file photo, Mason Ramsey arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Ramsey, a preteen Illinois boy who went viral online in a video of him singing and yodeling in a Walmart store is releasing his first album July 20. (AP Photo/Al Wagner, File)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The internet sensation, Mason Ramsey, has been announced as a performer at this year’s Big E in September.

Fresh off the release of his sophomore EP & remix of Lil Nas X's “Old Town Road”, @MasonRamsey, takes on the Court of Honor Stage on Saturday, Sept. 28. pic.twitter.com/0vZCD4qP6r — The Big E (@TheBigEFair) August 27, 2019

According to a news release sent to 22News by The Big E, Mason Ramsey was discovered in 2018 when a video of him yodeling in Walmart located in Harrisburg, Illinois went viral.

Since then he’s charmed on national television and dazzled the trendiest music festivals, become the youngest Country artist to sign with a major record label in a generation, stood tall on the Grand Ole Opry stage and released an acclaimed debut single – but his journey is only just beginning. The Big E

The concert presented by MattressFirm is scheduled for Saturday, September 28 at 8:00 p.m. on the Court of Honor Stage. The show is free with Big E admission and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Big E runs from September 13 to September 29. Click here for more information.