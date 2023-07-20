CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the release date for both the ‘Barbie’ movie and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ inches closer, geotagged Twitter data has unveiled intriguing insights into the public’s excitement and viral trends surrounding these highly anticipated films.

The movie guys over at Projectorscreen.com, crafted two maps based on over 600,000 geotagged tweets from the last 30 days, specifically related to the upcoming movies.

Courtesy of ProjectorScreen.com

The maps track tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases that brim with Barbie and Oppenheimer anticipation. For example, #BarbieMovie, #BarbieTheMovie, #TheBarbieMovie, “watch Barbie,” “bought tickets for Barbie,” “excited for Barbie,” etc. as well as #Oppenheimer, #OppenheimerMovie, “watch Oppenheimer,” “excited for Oppenheimer,” etc.

Over 600,000 tweets were tracked, and overall, Barbie wins out with 38 states to 12 states.

A noteworthy discovery the data also showed is the rise of the viral trend/meme “Barbenheimer.” This entertaining trend ingeniously combines two vastly different movie releases, transforming them into a unique double feature event for some devoted film enthusiasts. Remarkably, AMC reported an astounding 40,000 individuals purchasing tickets for both movies on the very same day.

Courtesy of ProjectorScreen.com

According to the data, the top 10 “Barbenheimer” states, where the favor for this extraordinary cinematic experience is most evident, are listed below:

1. Wisconsin

2. Kansas

3. New York

4. Utah

5. California

6. Maryland

7. Hawaii

8. New Mexico

9. Nevada

10. Massachusetts

These maps offer an immersive glimpse into the sentiments of moviegoers and the profound influence of social media in shaping movie trends.

The following western Mass. theaters will be showing screenings of both films for those adventurous enough to take the 5-hour trip into hot pink wonderlands, and historical doomsdays:

Cinemark West Springfield 15 and XD, 864 Riverdale Street, West Springfield.

Regal MGM Springfield, 1 MGM Way, Springfield.

Cinemark at Hampshire Mall and XD, 367 Russell Street, Hadley.

Greenfield Garden Cinemas, 361 Main Street, Greenfield.

Phoenix Theatres Beacon Cinema, 57 North Street, Pittsfield.