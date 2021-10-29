Mayor Sarno congratulates Terrence Haynes and Voices of Praise for role in Whitney Houston movie

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno congratulated Springfield’s Terrence Haynes and Voices of Praise for their accomplishment in getting a role in the upcoming movie ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody.’

“When my Mayoral Aide Coach Lavar Click-Bruce brought this wonderful news to my attention, I knew we had to get the Choir and Mr. Terrence Haynes together here at City Hall to recognize and honor them for this great achievement. Congratulations to Elder Terrence Haynes and all of the vocalist of the Voices of Praise on this tremendous accomplishment. Everyone in Springfield is truly proud of you and we are looking forward to watching and hearing your voices in this upcoming movie about the celebration of life of one of the world’s most beautiful talents and voices, Whitney Houston. To this day, her performance of our beloved Star Spangled Banner at Super Bowl XXV, during the Persian Gulf War, remains one of the most iconic and patriotic performances ever,” said Mayor Sarno.

“It was absolutely wonderful to have Terrence Haynes and members of the Voices of Praise at City Hall,” Mayor Sarno continued. “It was beautiful to hear their collective voices singing throughout the halls of City Hall.”

Members of the Voices of Praise include:

Terrence J Haynes – Director

SOPRANOS

Overseer Gwen Haynes Showna Denyse Kelley Charisse Freeman Rev Joy Barrett-Howard Darlene Williams Linda Chalk Tammie Terry Kenya Richardson Min Terry A Reynolds Evangelist Roeshell Y. Hamlet-Sciaraffa Krista General

ALTOS

Sonya Crapps Vanessa Cofer Chappella Hernandez Rabess Sheila Douglas Shepard Elder Karen Griffin Eberhart Machelle Smith Patryce Archie Antoinette Smith Evangelist Melissa Johnson Pastor Yashica Haynes-Blue

TENORS

22. Leishia Boone

23. Jermaine Leggett

24. Min Kevin Jiles

25 Brian Bailey

26. Jan Washington

27. Carolyn Spencer-Holmes

28. Francine Pina-council

29. Min James Odom

The group taped their scenes on Wednesday, October 20th in Boston with Naomi Ackie, who will be playing as Whitney Houston in the film. The movie is a celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston. The movie is scheduled to debut in 2022.