FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium announced Monday that Metallica is coming to Foxborough as part of their M72 world tour!

According to a news release sent to 22News, tickets go on sale for the two-day show on December 2nd or single-day tickets on January 20th at ticketmaster.com. Metallica will play two nights at Gillette Stadium, August 2nd and August 4th, 2024 which features two completely different setlists and lineups each night.

Metallica’s M72 world tour is booked through 2023 and 2024, for a full list of tour dates visit metallica.com/m72-info.

A portion of each ticket sold will go to All Within My Hands foundation to support workforce education, combat food insecurity, and disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Also performing at Gillette Stadium is Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Luke Combs.