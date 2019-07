SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A well-known comedian made an appearance in downtown Springfield Saturday night.

MGM Springfield brought comedian and author Aziz Ansari to Symphony Hall Saturday for a stop in his current comedy tour.

Ansari is best known for his role in the NBC series “Parks and Recreation.”

In 2017, Rolling Stone ranked Ansari 49th in their list of greatest stand-up comedians of all time.

This is not hist first time in Springfield, Ansari did a show in 2014.