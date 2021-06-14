MGM Springfield partners with White Lion Brewing for Free Music Fridays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield has teamed up with a local brewing company for its Free Music Fridays Concert Series.

Officials announced on Friday that the resort has partnered with White Lion Brewing to give guests a wide selection of craft beer during the free music series, held at The Plaza, located in downtown Springfield.

“MGM Springfield is proud to partner with White Lion Brewing, a company who, similar to our team, has a focus and commitment to revitalizing the area,” Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield’s president, and COO stated. “We look forward to working together to bring the community a terrific lineup of great live music as well as a taste – or sip – of Springfield with White Lion’s wonderful offerings.”

White Lion Brewing will have a bar and beer trailer through September 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., MGM said.

Concerts are scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ray Berry, president, and general manager of White Lion Brewing also stated, “White Lion is extremely happy to extend its long-standing relationship with MGM Springfield. There has always been synergy and mutual creativity in our efforts to support the local community and local business. We are excited to showcase a number of craft and artisan breweries with everyone at Free Music Fridays.”

The resort’s Free Music Friday’s Concert Series kicked off last Friday with local band “FAT.”

Future local performances include Trailer Trash, Darik and the Funbags, and Michelle Brooks-Thompson, among many others.