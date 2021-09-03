MGM Springfield’s nightlife hotspots reopen

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two of MGM Springfield’s popular nightlife hotspots, the Commonwealth Bar and Lounge and The Knox Bar are open once again.

They have both been closed since the casino re-opened after closing for the coronavirus pandemic last March.

The Commonwealth Bar will be open Thursday through Sunday offering live music and sporting event broadcasts

The Knox bar will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday night with select gaming options.

MGM Springfield also will expand operating hours of the TAP Sports Bar beginning September 15th. The venue will be open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.