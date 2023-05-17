WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of the movies coming to theaters this summer, Cinemark has launched an online store for fans to purchase their favorite merchandise.

In response to the exclusive Scream VI popcorn tubs and cups that flew off theater shelves, the Cinemark Shop, managed by Only in Theatres LLC, no has movie-specific swag along with Cinemark-branded merchandise. Moviegoers will also have the opportunity to purchase merchandise at their local theater.

“Our moviegoers play a big part in furthering the Cinemark experience – by paying close attention to what they appreciate most about our offering, we can ensure we are prioritizing enhancements to create something truly cinematic across all touchpoints,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “The Cinemark Shop joins a long list of examples of our sustained strategic investments in our theaters and the entire customer journey. There is truly no place more cinematic than Cinemark.”

Throughout the year, Cinemark is also conducting a refresh of its brand that includes new interior updates, merchandising flow, employee uniforms, concessions vessels, signage, and more. They are working to convert all of its theaters to laser projectors, increase the XD auditorium count, and convert seats to fan-favorite Luxury Lounger recliners.

