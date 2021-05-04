NBC comedy ‘Young Rock’ set to return for season 2

(NBC) – Tonight’s the season finale for NBC’s comedy “Young Rock” about the upbringing of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The show got word late last week it’ll come back for a second season, exciting news for the woman who plays The Rock’s real-life mom.

Getting the chance to play Dwayne Johnson’s mom, Ata, in “Young Rock” was the break of a lifetime for Stacey Leilua.

“The enormity of what we were bringing to screen, it wasn’t just some random, fictional tale, that we could kind of do whatever with, no, no. This is this man’s life!” said Leilua.

The New Zealand-born actress adopts an American accent for her role which spans the 80’s and 90’s. And meant a five-month shoot, away from home in Australia.

“It’s COVID and we’re getting tested and we’re doing all these things,” recalled Leilua. “It was just a really weird space to be in and the time travel of going back to the ’80s.”

And even though The Rock shot his scenes for the show stateside he still made his presence felt often zoom bombing the cast.

“On occasion, Dwayne would join us on the zoom reads, and you’d see everybody like, yeah, OK!,” said Leilua.

And Leilua was very aware of the eyes that were on her performance.

When ask if she were you more worried about Rock’s opinion or his mom’s opinion, Leilua replied, “Oh, his mom’s without a doubt!”

And so far, so good.

“Young Rock” airs tonight at 8 p.m. on 22News.