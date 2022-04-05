WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at The Big E this year.

Nelly will be performing on The Big E Arena on Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. on The Big E’s website.

Since stepping into the music scene in 2000, Nelly has spent several weeks in the Number 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with hits “Ride Wit Me,” “Country Grammar” and “E.I.” He has also released several mega-hits, including “Nasty Girl,” “Grillz,” “Over and Over” with Tim McGraw, “Body on Me,” “Just a Dream,” and most recently, “Lil Bit” featuring Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly has sold more than 21 million albums in the United States, ranking him as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history.

The Big E returns from September 16 to October 2, and additional entertainment and events will be announced soon. Most recently, Sublime With Rome was announced as performing for this year’s fair.