New food at The Big E fair for 2019

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E will begin on September 13 and will have several new foods available. Take a look at the list below provided by The Big E media taste test event.
Big E Cream Puffs
- Now be topped with chocolate ganache!
- Find them on New England Center, The Food Court and at Gate 9A this year.
Chompers
- A chicken, bacon and cheese Chomper
- With buffalo ranch dipping sauce
The Deep South Company
- A variety of fried cheeses with dipping sauces
- New Orleans-style brick oven pizzas
Moolicious
- Chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches
Stella’s Milk & Cookies
- Gourmet flavored frozen or hot chocolate
- Pictured are chocolate and peanut butter
The Coffee Break
- Deep-fried pineapple upside-down cake on a stick
E.B’s Restaurant
- Deep-fried brussels sprout
Sangria Shack
- Blueberry lemon sangria.
Craft Cocktail Bar
- V-One Friesling
- Made with Washington State Riesling, V-One Vodka and peach puree.
Porky’s Barbeque
- Barbeque Split, as seen on Carnival Eats, with mashed potato, pulled pork and beef brisket topped with two St. Louis ribs, cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
Chocolate Moonshine Company
- Artisan chocolates
- Aa variety of flavors
Gertrude’s Pretzel
- Homemade giant pretzels
- Plus pretzel-wrapped 1/4lb. Nathan’s hot dog or 10” bratwurst
Hot Wisconsin Cheese
- Deep-fried cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno and Swiss cheeses
- Swiss cheese is coated in rye batter and deep-fried on a stick
The Souper Bowl
- Variety of soups in bread bowls…
- Cheeseburg Chowder at the Storrowton Soup Shack and Fried Oysters
Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods
- Homemade hummus
- Falafel
- Chicken gyro
- Baklava
- Spanakopita
Find more food options at TheBigE.com