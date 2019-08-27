New food at The Big E fair for 2019

Breaking News
Springfield man arrested in connection with Longhill Street homicide
A sneak peek at some of the new foods at The Big E

(The Big E)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E will begin on September 13 and will have several new foods available. Take a look at the list below provided by The Big E media taste test event.

(The Big E)

Big E Cream Puffs

  • Now be topped with chocolate ganache!
  • Find them on New England Center, The Food Court and at Gate 9A this year.
(The Big E)

Chompers 

  • A chicken, bacon and cheese Chomper
  • With buffalo ranch dipping sauce

The Deep South Company

  • A variety of fried cheeses with dipping sauces
  • New Orleans-style brick oven pizzas

Moolicious 

  • Chocolate chip ice cream sandwiches
(The Big E)

Stella’s Milk & Cookies 

  • Gourmet flavored frozen or hot chocolate
  • Pictured are chocolate and peanut butter
(The Big E)

The Coffee Break 

  • Deep-fried pineapple upside-down cake on a stick

E.B’s Restaurant

  • Deep-fried brussels sprout

Sangria Shack

  • Blueberry lemon sangria.
(The Big E)

Craft Cocktail Bar

  • V-One Friesling
  • Made with Washington State Riesling, V-One Vodka and peach puree.
(The Big E)

Porky’s Barbeque

  • Barbeque Split, as seen on Carnival Eats, with mashed potato, pulled pork and beef brisket topped with two St. Louis ribs, cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
(The Big E)

Chocolate Moonshine Company

  • Artisan chocolates
  • Aa variety of flavors

Gertrude’s Pretzel 

  • Homemade giant pretzels
  • Plus pretzel-wrapped 1/4lb. Nathan’s hot dog or 10” bratwurst

Hot Wisconsin Cheese

  • Deep-fried cheddar, mozzarella, jalapeno and Swiss cheeses
  • Swiss cheese is coated in rye batter and deep-fried on a stick
(The Big E)

The Souper Bowl

  • Variety of soups in bread bowls…
  • Cheeseburg Chowder at the Storrowton Soup Shack and Fried Oysters
(The Big E)

Noujaim’s Mediterranean Foods

  • Homemade hummus
  • Falafel
  • Chicken gyro
  • Baklava
  • Spanakopita

Find more food options at TheBigE.com

