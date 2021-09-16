New hosts announced for this season of Jeopardy!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jeopardy! has announced two people that will host the rest of season 38.

Beginning Monday, September 20th, Mayim Bialik will host several weeks of episodes through November 5th. From then to the end of the season, episodes will be split between Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Jennings currently holds the record for the longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak and has become a consulting producer for the show. Bialik was originally chosen to be the host for spin-off series and special episodes. She was moved to interim host after Mike Richards exited from the host position after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced. He was then removed as executive producer of the show.

“Jeopardy!” used a series of guest hosts, including Richards, for shows filmed after Trebek’s death. The beloved host died last November of cancer.

