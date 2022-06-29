COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fans of the late singer-songwriter Jane Marczewski, known as Nightbirde, will soon get to hear new music from the artist who rose to fame last summer on “America’s Got Talent.”

The announcement was made in a recent social media post from her family and team just months after the Zanesville, Ohio star died battling cancer.

“New Nightbirde music will be released on July 4th, alongside a very special tribute to Jane. More soon…,” the post reads alongside a portrait of Marczewski.

The post also contains a long excerpt from Marczewski’s essay “God on the Bathroom Floor,” which is available in full on Nightbirde’s website.

It reads in part, “I am God’s downstairs neighbor, banging on the ceiling with a broomstick. I show up at His door every day. Sometimes with songs, sometimes with curses. Sometimes apologies, gifts, questions, demands. Sometimes I use my key under the mat to let myself in. Other times, I sulk outside until He opens the door to me Himself.”

Tens of thousands of followers of the artist have liked the post and many have left positive comments.

“Wow – she was a gifted communicator. As a mom of a daughter who has fought cancer 6 times – her words cut my heart,” wrote one admirer.

Others simply posted heart emojis, or added the sentiment, “Beautiful.”

In April, roughly two months after her death, Marczewski’s single “Brave” was released on YouTube.

“As Jane’s team and family, we’ve promised we will be rolling out her work to continue her legacy,” read a tweet on Nightbirde’s account. “This Good Friday, we are releasing the “Brave” Live music video on the Nightbirde YouTube.”

Additionally, Marczewski’s influence was felt on a recent episode of NBC’s “AGT.” Nadim Cherfan, the founder and choreographer of the dance group, Mayyas, from Beirut, Lebanon quoted Nightbirde as his inspiration before the act took the stage.

“She was fighting for her life and still took to the stage to share her talent with the world,” Cherfan told “The National” in a recent interview about the show. “She inspired me to take the chance to represent my country and audition, so we went for it.”

Like Nightbirde, the team received a Golden Buzzer — theirs coming from judge Sophia Vergara — which sends them directly to the series’ live shows in August.

“Wow! What a beautiful way to honor Jane and her music on the show @agt 🙌🙏” Nightbirde’s family and team reacted in an Instagram post. “Thank you all for continuing to support Jane’s music and art. She would be so happy to know how much she has positively affected the world through her music and her art.”

Marczewski became an overnight sensation after earning Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer on “AGT” in June 2021. Her viral hit “It’s OK,” which she sang on the show, topped the download charts on iTunes.

Her family released a statement at the time of her death in February saying in part, “Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion—even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Cowell, who was previously moved to tears by her stunning performance on the show, sent his love to her family in posts on Twitter and Instagram.

“Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family,” wrote Cowell.