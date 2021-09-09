Outdoor ping-pong events in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Table tennis competitions are taking place in downtown Springfield every Thursday through out September.

The outdoor ping-pong points league will be located on Market Street from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Springfield Business Improvement District and the Blue Haus Group. The events are free to all ages with round-robin style matches.

Prizes given each week include tickets to see the Springfield Thunderbirds, gift cards to downtown restaurants, Springfield merchandise, and more.

Rally in the Alley is being held in collaboration with the Springfield Thunderbirds, and dinner and drinks will be available from NOSH Café, and Sweet Idea’s Cafe. Participants can sign up at the event or online SpringfieldDowntown.com.

“The BID has been great supporters of ours from the start, including stepping up to support us during this past year when we did not have a season – which we appreciate immensely. Their team has worked diligently on creating a festive atmosphere downtown, and we have no doubt that these events will continue that along with all of the other great programs planned for the fall, including our Block Party in Court Square featuring Trailer Trash from 4:00 – 6:00 pm before our Opening Night.”

The opening night for the Springfield Thunderbirds is on Saturday, October 16 at 7:05 p.m. against the Hartford Wolf Pack.