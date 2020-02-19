Ozzy Osbourne cancels North American tour due to health issues

(CNN NEWSOURCE/WWLP) – Ozzy Osbourne is cancelling his North American tour dates after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.

The announcement comes a month after the rock singer revealed he’s been diagnosed with the disease.

Osbourne said in a statement Monday that he will go to Europe for treatment and then spend time recovering from his health issues.

If you bought a ticket to the ‘No More Tours Two’ you will get a refund and will also get first dibs on tickets to Osbourne’s next tour.

Mohegan Sun posted to their Facebook page about the rockstar’s cancellation. The June 20th show at Mohegan Sun arena is one of the shows that has been cancelled.

The cancellation of the North American Tour does not affect the European leg of Osbourne’s tour. That is still scheduled to begin on October 23 in Newcastle, England.