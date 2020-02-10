“Parasite” makes Oscars history

(NBC News) South Korean satire “Parasite” made academy awards history Sunday, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture.

It capped a night that saw “Parasite” win three other Oscars: Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho.

There were, however, no surprises in the acting categories.

The title role in “Joker” brought Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar as Best Actor, and Renee Zellweger took home her second Best Actress for playing film legend

Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Brad Pitt struck a political note in accepting Supporting Actor honors for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

“They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said.

