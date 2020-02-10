1  of  48
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Public Schools Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Community Christian School Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Montessori School of Northampton NELCWIT Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Union #38 School District

“Parasite” makes Oscars history

Entertainment

by: NBC's Jennifer Bjorklund

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  South Korean satire “Parasite” made academy awards history Sunday, becoming the first foreign language film to win Best Picture.

It capped a night that saw “Parasite” win three other Oscars: Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon Ho. 

There were, however, no surprises in the acting categories.

The title role in “Joker” brought Joaquin Phoenix his first Oscar as Best Actor, and Renee Zellweger took home her second Best Actress for playing film legend
Judy Garland in “Judy.”

Brad Pitt struck a political note in accepting Supporting Actor honors for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

“They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said. 

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/39o3GDK

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories