BOSTON (WWLP) – Music legend Paul McCartney is coming to Boston this summer.

The former Beatle announced his 2022 Got Back World Tour and it includes a concert at Fenway Park on June 7th. This will be McCartney’s fourth time playing Fenway Park. He came to Boston back in 2016, 2013 and 2009.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 25th at 10 a.m.