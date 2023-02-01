BOSTON (WWLP) – Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.
Rick, Corey, and Chumlee, the famous trio from Las Vegas are scheduled to stop in Boston and Salem out of their 15 locations across the country. For a chance to sell your item email, pawnstarsdoamerica@itv.com. For more information visit the casting privacy policy.
Pawn Stars Do America debuted in November 2022 with eight episodes that are two hours each. Season 2 will include the following locations:
Florida
• St. Petersburg
• Tampa
Kentucky
• Lexington
• Louisville
Massachusetts
• Boston
• Salem
Michigan
• Ann Arbor
• Detroit
Minnesota
• Minneapolis
• Saint Paul
Nevada
• Las Vegas
New Mexico
• Albuquerque
• Santa Fe
Texas
• Dallas
• Fort Worth
Filming at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the outskirts of Las Vegas began in 2009 and aired 20 seasons. The family-run business is known for unique and one-of-a-kind collectibles and helps determine the value of items and whether it’s real or fake.