BOSTON (WWLP) – Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.

Rick, Corey, and Chumlee, the famous trio from Las Vegas are scheduled to stop in Boston and Salem out of their 15 locations across the country. For a chance to sell your item email, pawnstarsdoamerica@itv.com. For more information visit the casting privacy policy.

Pawn Stars Do America debuted in November 2022 with eight episodes that are two hours each. Season 2 will include the following locations:

Florida

• St. Petersburg

• Tampa

Kentucky

• Lexington

• Louisville

Massachusetts

• Boston

• Salem

Michigan

• Ann Arbor

• Detroit

Minnesota

• Minneapolis

• Saint Paul

Nevada

• Las Vegas

New Mexico

• Albuquerque

• Santa Fe

Texas

• Dallas

• Fort Worth

Filming at the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the outskirts of Las Vegas began in 2009 and aired 20 seasons. The family-run business is known for unique and one-of-a-kind collectibles and helps determine the value of items and whether it’s real or fake.