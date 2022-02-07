Peppa Pig Live coming to Symphony Hall in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see ‘Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure’ at Symphony Hall on April 30.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, February 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. The live performance will be held at Symphony Hall on April 30 at 2 p.m.

The hour long show features a live musical with dancing, games and surprises. Tickets can be purchased at MGMSpringfield.com, Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.

“We can’t wait to bring this delightful and captivating show, featuring such beloved characters, to audiences across the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to offer the most engaging and memorable family experiences for live entertainment fans of all ages.”