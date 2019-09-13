Photos: The Big E Opening Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Opening day at The Big E on September 13, 2019. It was a beautiful day for the first day!

Photos: Opening Day at The Big E

The first day of the fair also marks military appreciation day, and veterans, active-duty military, and their dependants all get in free. Booths have also been set up to provide military members with more information on benefits and resources available to them.

Last year, opening day for The Big E set a record for most visitors on an opening day, at more than 87,000 people. Over the next seventeen days, there will be performances from bands including Foreigner and sugar ray, There will be daily parades, plenty of cream puffs and rides. Some people have been waiting all year for The Big E to be back.

