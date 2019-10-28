PLAY! Wheel of Fortune is giving away a house

Enter Here! https://www.wheeloffortune.com/so-many-ways-to-play/enter-sweepstakes/home-giveaway

Wheel of Fortune and Latitude Margaritaville are once again making it possible for a lucky viewer to win a new “Home Sweet Home.” For the second year in a row, America’s Game® is partnering with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to give away a new home valued at $350,000 at Latitude Margaritaville, a 55 and better active adult community, in the “Home Sweet Home Giveaway,” airing nationally October 28 through November 1.

Last year’s winner, Michael Corbett, formerly of Dayton, OH, had been watching Wheel of Fortune regularly and decided to register when the giveaway came up during the same week as his birthday. Even though he entered a few times throughout the week, Michael almost didn’t claim his prize explaining, “When they called the number came up as ‘unavailable number’ so I didn’t pick up. They called again, and I won a house!” In March, he moved into his new home located in the Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach and has settled in nicely to the community.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White recently visited Corbett in Florida to tape a segment with him about his new home. All three were surprised by singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose lyrics and lifestyle inspired the community. After a short visit, Buffett asked Corbett, “Home sweet home?” “That’s for sure!” Corbett agreed.

“We had such a great response to our first Home Sweet Home giveaway that we couldn’t wait to do it again! Both Minto and Margaritaville are fantastic partners to the show, and together they have created a wonderful community in Latitude Margaritaville.” Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman

To enter the sweepstakes, tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night October 28 through November 1, take note of the bonus round puzzle solution and input it at www.wheeloffortune.com for an entry. Members of the Wheel Watchers Club, Wheel of Fortune’s loyalty program, will be awarded an additional entry in the drawing. Winners will be chosen at random.

According to Minto Communities President Mike Belmont, “Working with Wheel of Fortune on their first ever ‘Home Sweet Home’ giveaway has been a truly great experience for everyone on the Latitude Margaritaville team! We are very pleased to have winner Michael Corbett as a new resident at Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach where he is enjoying his new home and the community’s unique lifestyle of fun, food and music. We look forward to welcoming our next lucky ‘Home Sweet Home’ giveaway winner to join us in celebrating carefree, island-style living at Latitude Margaritaville!”

In addition to the grand prize of a house, 20 Margaritaville gift cards valued at $500 each will be given away as first prizes. The gift cards will be redeemable at www.MargaritavilleStore.com and select Margaritaville resorts and restaurants.

A “Home Sweet Home” themed week on Wheel of Fortune will air in conjunction with the exciting giveaway. It will feature a custom set including images from Latitude Margaritaville communities and Margaritaville-branded products. During the week of shows, Wheel of Fortune contestants will compete to win luxury vacations to popular Margaritaville Resorts including those in Florida, the Carribean and The Great Smoky Mountains.

“After the success of last year’s Home Sweet Home week, and spending time with Michael in his new home in Latitude Margaritaville, we are thrilled to partner with Wheel of Fortune to do it all again. We can’t wait to welcome more contestants and viewers to our Margaritaville resorts, communities and state of mind.” Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, chief marketing officer of Margaritaville

For more information about the “Home Sweet Home Giveaway,” including the full rules, log on to www.wheeloffortune.com.

About “Wheel of Fortune”

Reaching more than 25 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television. Trademarked as America’s Game™, it has earned seven Emmy Awards including a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show. Wheel of Fortune is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company. It is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International, both units of CBS Corp.

About Latitude Margaritaville

Latitude Margaritaville is a new portfolio of active adult communities developed by the global lifestyle brand Margaritaville and master developer Minto Communities. Offering resort-style amenities, Latitude Margaritaville is the ideal destination for those looking to live the Margaritaville lifestyle as they grow older, but not up. The 55-and-better communities include single-family and villa homes, and feature walkable neighborhoods, golf cart friendly streets, lively Town Center and Town Square with bandshell for live music and dancing; resort-style Paradise Pool with beach entry, cabanas, tiki huts and poolside Changes in Attitude bar; tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts; state-of-the-art Fins Up Fitness Center with aerobics studio, indoor lap pool, spa, fitness classes and wellness programs; Workin’ N’ Playin’ Center, Coconut Telegraph Business Center, Latitude Bar & Chill Restaurant; Last Mango Theater for dances and banquets; The Hangar workshop for golf cart tune ups; even a Barkaritaville Pet Spa and Dog Park and much more. Ranked the nation’s most popular active adult community of 2018 by 55Places.com, and 2019’s Best 55+ Community of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders, the first two locations are now open in Daytona Beach, Florida and in the Hilton Head, South Carolina area. Plans are underway for additional locations in some of the nation’s most popular destinations, including Watersound, Florida located in the Florida Panhandle.