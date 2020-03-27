Pop Culture News: coronavirus latest in the music industry

This combination photo shows country music stars, from left, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, who are among 23 performers that will be featured in “ACM Presents: Our Country,” an at-home country music special that is airing on CBS on April 5, in lieu of their delayed Academy of Country Music awards show. (AP Photo)

(WWLP) — As the coronavirus has been taking its toll across the nation, industries like music have been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic.

Music festivals have been canceled and long-awaited albums are being postponed, however some celebrities are responding with great support to their fans, even as some of them also struggle with COVID-19.

Let’s take a look at this week’s pop culture news.

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga posted to Instagram and Twitter to say she has delayed the release of her new album in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chromatica was set to be released for April 10.

The ‘Stupid Love’ singer announced it just doesn’t feel right to release the album with everything that’s happening in the world. Gaga wrote on social media she knows her fans are disappointed and probably angry and sad, but she asks them to practice kindness in these trying times.

Lady Gaga hopes to announce a new album release date soon. She also revealed she had planned to do a surprise set at Coachella in April.

Coachella is among the other festivals to have been postponed. The next planned event date would be in October.

This week, singer Taylor Swift has been supporting her fans who have recently filed for unemployment due to the pandemic crisis. Swift has gifted money to some of them in amounts as high as $3000.

According to Twitter, one of the fans to receive a donation was Holly Turner, a graphic designer in New York City. Turner posted to Tumblr that she feared she would have to leave her home, until Taylor Nation, Taylor Swift’s organization, reached out to Turner with a gift of $3000.

i made a post on tumblr about how i was scared i wouldn't be able to stay living in NYC because of what corona has done to the music industry. @taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here. i cannot even believe my eyes right now pic.twitter.com/3hAxkSVvGo — holly turner (@ittybittyholly) March 25, 2020

“Holly, you’ve always been there for me,” said Taylor. “I want to be there for you right now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor.”

This follows the latest in the Kanye West Taylor Swift drama when the full version of the infamous conversation between Swift and the rapper was leaked over the weekend.

However, Taylor used the leak and her platform to have her fans instead donate to relief efforts for COVID-19.

Taylor Swift still has yet to make any decisions in regard to her summer tour for her latest album Lover.

Finally, the Academy of Country Music has announced the performers for its “at home” country music special, ACM Presents: Our Country Sunday, April 5.

According to the ACM’s website, performers include:

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown

John Legend

Luke Bryan

Brandi Carlile

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Sheryl Crow

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Tim McGraw

Old Dominion

Brad Paisley

Darius Rucker

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Shania Twain

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban.

The ACM had to postpone its awards show to September 16, which will be hosted by Keith Urban.

The show will also feature a tribute to the late country legend Kenny Rogers, who died March 20, by Bryan, Paisley, and Darius Rucker.