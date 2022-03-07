SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, in the ARIA Ballroom on September 30.

Tickets will be available to purchase beginning Thursday, March 10 for M Life Rewards members and open to the general public on Friday, March 11. The live performance will be held at the ARIA Ballroom inside MGM Springfield on September 30 at 8 p.m.

The live audience performance features heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

Matt Fraser stars in the hit series Meet The Frasers on E! Entertainment, bestselling author of When Heaven Calls, and has appeared as a guest on TV shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, and many more.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the MGM Springfield Box Office.