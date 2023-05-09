WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced Tuesday that platinum-selling artist Quinn XCII with special guest Alexander 23 will be performing at The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 23.

Quinn XCII is known for his Platinum singles “Kings of Summer,” “Straightjacket,” and “Love Me Less.” He has been on tour across the country and has performed at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Governors Ball, Summerfest and Electric Forest. Quinn XCII has been a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and The Today Show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. through TheBigE.com and you receive admission to the fair. The Big E takes place this year from September 15 to October 1.