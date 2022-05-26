(NEXSTAR) – Actor Ray Liotta, the actor best known for his roles in “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams,” has died, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

He was 67 years old.

The actor died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, Deadline reported. He was there filming a new movie, according to Deadline.

Nexstar spoke with Liotta’s booking agent Thursday who declined to offer comment.

Liotta is perhaps best known for his role in 1990’s “Goodfellas,” portraying real-life mob associate Henry Hill. The actor’s other notable film roles include “Field of Dreams,” “Something Wild,” “Cop Land” and “Marriage Story,” the latter of which earned him an Independent Spirit Award alongside the ensemble cast.

The actor also made several guest appearances in popular TV shows, including “Frasier,” “Modern Family,” “The Simpsons,” and even “Spongebob SquarePants.” He won a Primetime Emmy Award for his acting in an episode of “ER.” Liotta also hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2003.

More recently, Liotta returned to a mobster role in the “Sopranos” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.” In a 2021 interview with TODAY promoting the movie, Liotta downplayed the hype around the prequel and shared his preference for a quiet life.

“I’m not the kind of actor who wants to watch or see what I did, or see what it looks like,” he said. “I just like staying home with my fiancé, watching TV and chilling.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.