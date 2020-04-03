1  of  5
Breaking News
USPS reports 3 COVID-19 cases at Westfield Post Office 21 deaths at Holyoke Soldiers Home; 59 residents positive for COVID-19 Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive Victim of deadly shooting on Meadow Street in Chicopee identified Trinity Health tests nearly 5,000 people for COVID-19, 789 positive
Watch Live
Live at 1:30: Governor Baker providing two COVID-19 updates Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

Entertainment

by: Kristine Varkony

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 28: Reese Witherspoon attends the Draper James Dallas store opening on September 28, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images for Draper James)

NASHVILLE (WCMH)– Actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing company is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced today on social media.

The company posted to Instagram Thursday morning:

Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.

The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents.

If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories