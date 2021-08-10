Ride floats in the Mardi Gras Parade at The Big E fair

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fairgoers will be able to ride the floats in the Mardi Gras Parade at The Big E fair.

Tickets to ride on floats for the Mardi Gras Reveler Experience are $15 per person and will be available to purchase beginning Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m. on The Big E’s website. The parades are held Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

Fairgoers line the one-mile route, daily, to try their luck at catching beads tossed from floats by the krewe.

Mardi Gras Floats

The Boeuf Gras Island Party Carnival in Rio Carneval di Venice Mardi Gras New Orleans African Safari USA

The Mardi Gras Parade includes high school marching bands, specialty floats, antique vehicles, horse hitches and more. The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will also return, along with the Hallamore Clydesdales.

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs September 17 through October 3 in West Springfield.