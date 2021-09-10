“Rock N” Hall” free concert to end Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend festivities

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This weekend’s Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement weekend will end with a musical celebration Sunday afternoon.

A free concert will be held from 1- 5 p.m. at the Hall of Fame parking lot featuring a popular local band, Darik and the Funbags, and The Voice finalist Michelle Brooks-Thompson.

The Basketball Hall of Fame will be open from 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be on site and available 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Max’s Tavern, Plan B, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pizzeria UNO’s, Hot Oven Cookies Food Truck and Cantina Curbside Food Truck will be on site offering food and drinks. White Lion Brewing Company will be pouring their latest Legend Series #1 Enshrinement NEIPA among many other local brews.