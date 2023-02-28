SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Santana is scheduled to perform in concert at the MassMutual Center in August.

The “1001 Rainbows” tour with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist Carlos Santana makes his last tour stop at the MassMutual Center in Springfield on Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. The tour is making 17 stops nationwide starting in May in New Orleans.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 3rd at 10 a.m. at MassMutualCenter.com

Courtesy: MGM Springfield

“We are honored to have the iconic and legendary Carlos Santana return to the MassMutual Center. His talent and passion for music is spectacular and it will certainly be a wonderful evening in Springfield,” said General Manager Sean Dolan.

“To say we are excited to host one of the most iconic bands in history is an understatement,” says President and COO of the MGM Springfield, Chris Kelley. “Santana has been rocking audiences since the 1960’s and they are better today than ever. We are thrilled to welcome them to our stage at the MassMutual Center, as we continue to bring world class entertainment to the City and the region.”

Santana released his latest album in 2021 “Blessings and Miracles” featuring collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and others. He has won ten Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, with a record-tying nine Grammy Awards for a single project for 1999’s Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for “Smooth”).

Santana’s 1001 Rainbows Tour: