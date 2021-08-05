Several local concerts held Thursday night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were several outdoor concerts throughout western Massachusetts Thursday night.

22News stopped by one in West Springfield where Whisky Travelers performed. We’re told about 200 people attended Thursday evening. Many people just want to get out and socialize, after spending so much time cooped up due to the pandemic.

“I find that with everything with the pandemic everyone coming out and being under the pavilion has really worked for us. And the community has really enjoyed coming here and partaking in the summer concert series.

This year marks the 50th year West Springfield has held its concert series.