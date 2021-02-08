Showtime filming in Sturbridge, road closure announced

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews filming from Showtime will be in the Sturbridge and Holland areas starting Wednesday.

Showtime is scheduled to film a new TV series called “Marble” at Tantiusques in Sturbridge, a 57-acre hiking area known as one of New England’s first mines. The production company will be in the area from Wednesday, February 10 through Saturday, February 13 between 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Starting on Monday, drivers will be notified with an electronic sign on Sturbridge Road and Route 15 to allow advance notice to residents in the area.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, access to Leadmine Road in Sturbridge will be closed between Goodrich Road and Bennetts Road on Friday, February 12 while the filming takes place from approximately 7:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m.

Police are making residents aware that there will be multiple trucks and crew members in the area of Goodrich Road and Bennetts Road. The Sturbridge Police along with the Holland Police have provided information to residents in the area to use caution while traveling along the designated area. Officers will be along the route to direct traffic.

A letter provided to residents by Showtime dated February 5, includes the location and timing of the film production.