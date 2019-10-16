Six Flags 30 Hour Coffin Challenge winner shares cash prize

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The winner of Six Flags New England’s 30-hour Coffin Challenge is a resident of East Hartford, CT and wasn’t a part of the original six contestants.

According to Six Flags New England Communications Manager Jennifer McGrath, Kenneth Sanders won the 2019 Coffin Challenge and was a backup for an original contestant that couldn’t make the trip. Kenneth replaced Tucker Olinsky from Portland, ME.

The challenge began Saturday at Noon and ended Sunday around 6:00 p.m. with four remaining contestants. Two contestants, Justin and Jessica were eliminated before 6:00 p.m. because they “could not withstand the heat.”

McGrath said the four finalists had to eat three buffalo chicken tenders covered with a hot sauce that had a one million scoville rating. Sanders ate the tenders the fastest and won $600, 2020 Season Passes and Fright Fest Haunt Bands.

Sanders provided three of the other contestants with $50 of his winnings which McGrath said: “We were beyond shocked with.”

According to McGrath the six contestants have become friends and are hoping to come to Six Flags New England’s Fright Fest together every year as the “2019 Coffin Challenge crew.”

More Coffin Challenge stories: