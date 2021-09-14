Six Flags Fright Fest returns September 24, monsters wanted

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is preparing to open Fright Fest, a Halloween attraction through October 31.

The Fright Fest opens September 24 that features haunted attractions, scare zones, entertainment shows, and rides with monsters. Midnight Mansion, an indoor maze, decorated themes throughout the park, and five coasters that might make you scream are a few of the Halloween attractions.

The park will be open for Fright Fest on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays during select days and hours. There will be no park re-entry after 6 p.m. and costumes are not allowed for guests over age 12.

Monsters are wanted to join Fright Fest as scare actors, make-up artists, singers, dancers, technicians, and more. Applicants must be 16 years or older. An audition is being held on Wednesday, September 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Human Resources Office.

Bonuses are being offered to those employed by October 11 and continuously employed through October 31.

According to the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks in the park, masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests and employees. Temperature screenings, reservations and social distancing are not required.