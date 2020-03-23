1  of  2
Breaking News
Hampden County Superior Court closed after employee tested positive for coronavirus 777 cases of coronavirus, 9 total deaths confirmed by Massachusetts DPH Monday
Watch Live
White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing
Closings and Delays
There are currently 199 active closings. Click for more details.

Sneak Peek: “Council Of Dads”

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) A new family drama, “Council Of Dads,” arrives on NBC Tuesday.

It’s based on a father making contingency plans for his family as he battles cancer. 

Tom Everett Scott plays the dad who enlists a trio of friends to help guide his children after he’s gone.

Author Bruce Feiler did it in real life.  His book inspired the series.

“It’s a way to invite your friends into the thing that’s most important to you,” he says.

Feiler survived his cancer battle.  Scott’s character does not.

Tuesday’s premiere episode introduces the council, who bring varied perspectives to the parenting table.

More: https://bit.ly/39a1jUv

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories