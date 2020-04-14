Sneak Peek: “New Amsterdam” season finale

(NBC News) Hospital drama “New Amsterdam” wraps up a season shortened by the COVID-19 outbreak tonight.

The show was unable to shoot its original finale because of the coronavirus.

“There are a lot of story lines that begin in this episode and there are a lot of storylines that find some closure,” star Ryan Eggold says. “So I think it’s a good one to go out on, even though we didn’t plan on it.”

The show also didn’t plan on postponing an entire episode it shot in February about a flu pandemic in New York City.

“They decided not to air it, rightfully so, it was a little too close to home. A little too scary at the moment,” Eggold says.

A few scenes from that episode made it into the finale, introducing a new doctor played by Daniel Dae Kim.

In real life, Kim is among those who’ve testing positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered.

Meanwhile, the show’s medical advisors have jumped into the fray.

“We have real doctors and nurses on our set who are advising us who are then diving into this pandemic and dealing with it first hand,” Eggold says.

Like many medical TV series, “New Amsterdam” uses authentic medical supplies, and they donated their unused masks, gloves, gowns and other items to the New York State Department of Health to help battle the pandemic.

“Chicago Med” and ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” are among the other medical shows doing the same thing in their respective locations.

More: https://bit.ly/2RDYAwL